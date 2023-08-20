Quadruple shooting in Wilmington critically injures 1 as more than 30 shots fired

article

A night of violence in Wilmington as four people were hit with gunfire and more than 30 shots fired.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Chapel Street, Saturday night, around 11:15, officials said.

A 29-year-old man is in critical condition, while a 20-year-old man and two 42-year-old women were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

As part of their investigation, police found at least 35 shell casings at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Wilmington police at 302-576-3637. Additionally, tips can be shared by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-333 or on their website, here.