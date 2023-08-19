1 dead, 8 injured as shootout erupts during West Philadelphia party, police say

article

A shootout during a West Philadelphia outdoor party kills one man and injures eight others early Saturday morning.

People were gathered for the party on the 500 block of North Creighton Street, when gunfire broke out around 1:30 Saturday morning.

Officials say they received many 911 calls for the shooting, saying numerous people had been shot.

When police arrived, they initially found five victims - four women and one man - suffering with gunshot wounds.

In a preliminary investigation, officials indicated a shootout erupted during the outdoor festivities.

Each of the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, either by police, medics, or in private vehicles.

A 19-year-old man, who had been shot multiple times, died at the hospital.

By 3 a.m., the number of victims grew to include two more people. Saturday afternoon, two 17-year-old girls arrived at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment, as they were both shot in their legs. One endured a graze wound while the other was shot in her lower leg.

Officials say, with the exception of the two girls, all of the other victims are adults, five of them women, ranging in age from 20 to 51. A 47-year-old man was also injured. The victims are all stable.

Police are actively investigating a motive into the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Saturday morning's shooting follows in the wake of a deadly shooting of a 30-year-old man on the same block Thursday morning. Officials said the man was shot and killed just inside the doorway of a boarding home on the 500 block of North Creighton. Officials noted arrests were made in that homicide.

