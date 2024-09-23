Double shooting in Cobbs Creek leaves 2 men injured: police

Two men are suffering injuries after police say a double shooting occurred in Philadelphia's Cobb Creek neighborhood Monday night.

At 8:06 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to the 7XX block of South 58th Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police say an 18-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest, forearm, buttocks, and shoulder.

They also found a 23-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds to his right shoulder, left shoulder, and a graze wound to the head.

Police transported both males to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they are listed in critical, but stable condition.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).