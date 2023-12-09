Double shooting fueled by argument leaves two critically injured in Kensington: police

article

Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds after police say a double shooting happened in Kensington early Saturday morning.

Philadelphia police say at around 4:42 A.M. on the 100 block of East Allegheny Avenue, a 29-year-old man was shot twice in his chest, once in his back and once in his left side.

Additionally, officials say a 23-year-old man was shot once in the chest, once in the leg and once in the arm.

MORE HEADLINES

The 29-year-old was transported to Temple Hospital via private vehicle and placed in critical condition.

The 23-year-old was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital and then Temple Hospital via private vehicle, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police say the motive behind the shooting was an argument.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.