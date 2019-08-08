Double shooting in Kensington leaves man, woman in critical condition

article

A man and woman are in critical condition after police say they were shot several times in Kensington.

The shooting occurred on B and Indiana Streets just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police say the 23-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and in her right foot. The 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, back, and right leg.

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.