Double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia leaves 14-year-old boy in critical condition, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that left two teens wounded in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened on the 1100 block of Knorr Street around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the abdomen, arm and hand. He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the elbow. He was taken to Jeanes Hospital where he is in stable condition. He will be transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for further treatment.

So far, no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

