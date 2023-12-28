Double shooting leaves 1 man dead in Southwest Philadelphia: police

article

One man is dead and another is suffering gunshot wounds after a double shooting occurred near Kingsessing, police say.

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident that occurred on the 1900 block of South 61st Street at around 1:30 p.m.

They say a 21-year-old man was shot twice in his lower left leg and another man in his mid to late 20s was shot multiple times.

Both were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police.

The 21-year-old was placed in stable condition, while the other victim was pronounced dead at 1:48 p.m.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.