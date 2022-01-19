Double shooting leaves 2 men critical in Logan, police say

article

Two men are fighting for their lives Wednesday after a double shooting in the Logan section of the city.

Police received a report for a shooting at approximately 12:03 a.m. on the 5500 block of Old York Road.

A 32-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the stomach while a 26-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both were transported by private vehicles to Albert Einstein Medical Center where they are both listed in critical condition.

Police say no crime scene was located nor have any arrests been made or weapons been recovered.

An investigation remains active and ongoing with the Northwest Detectives.

