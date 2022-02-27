Double shooting leaves 2 stable in Wissinoming, police say

article

A double shooting has left two people in stable condition in the Wissinoming section of the city.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. Sunday inside a home.

A 45-year-old man was shot once in the forearm and suffered a grade wound to the head. He was transferred to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition.

A second victim was later located and was identified as a 49-year-old man. He suffered one graze wound to the left hand and was also taken to a local hospital where he remains listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter