Expand / Collapse search

Double shooting leaves 2 stable in Wissinoming, police say

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting has left two people in stable condition in the Wissinoming section of the city. 

The shooting happened at approximately 7:45 a.m. Sunday inside a home. 

A 45-year-old man was shot once in the forearm and suffered a grade wound to the head. He was transferred to a local hospital where he remains in stable condition. 

A second victim was later located and was identified as a 49-year-old man. He suffered one graze wound to the left hand and was also taken to a local hospital where he remains listed in stable condition. 

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter