Double shooting leaves at least one man dead in West Philadelphia, police say

At least one man is dead after police say a double shooting erupted in West Philadelphia late Saturday night.

Several shell casing were found at the scene of the shooting on the 5500 block of Pemberton Street just before midnight.

Police say two men were struck by gunfire, and transported to a local hospital.

One man was pronounced dead, but the condition of the other man is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered as police investigate.