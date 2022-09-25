Double shooting leaves at least one man dead in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - At least one man is dead after police say a double shooting erupted in West Philadelphia late Saturday night.
Several shell casing were found at the scene of the shooting on the 5500 block of Pemberton Street just before midnight.
Police say two men were struck by gunfire, and transported to a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: Man and woman injured after a double shooting in Ogontz
- Police: Teen dies after being shot multiple times in possible 'robbery gone bad' in Kensington
- Suspect turns himself in for sexual assaults on SEPTA Broad Street Line, police say
One man was pronounced dead, but the condition of the other man is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered as police investigate.