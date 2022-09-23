Police: 18-year-old male extremely critical after he was shot multiple times in Kensington

article

An 18-year-old male is in extremely critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Kensington.

Officials say 25th District officers responded to the 3300 block of North Front Street Friday night, about 8 p.m., on the report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found the young man suffering with gunshots throughout his body.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and were able to recover a weapon.

