Double shooting leaves man dead, woman injured in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in the city that left one person dead and another injured early Thursday morning.
According to police, the shooting occurred on the 100 block of E Westmoreland Street in the city's North Philadelphia section just before 5 a.m.
Officials say police arrived on scene and found two victims, including a 44-year-old man who was unresponsive and a 33-year-old woman who was shot in the leg.
Both victims were rushed to Temple University Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman was placed in stable condition, according to authorities.
Police say nine spent shell casings were discovered at the scene.
Authorities say a van that was struck multiple times by gunfire was found partially parked on the sidewalk.
According to police, witnesses say the victim who died may have been driving the van.
Police say no motive has been identified, but the investigation is active and ongoing.