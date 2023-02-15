Over 15 bullets fired at 2 men in Mantua, killing 1 and critically injuring the other

article

A double shooting in Mantua has taken the life of a 22-year-old man, while a second is in critical condition.

Officials said a hail of gunfire rang out Wednesday night, around 10:15, on the 3900 block of Folsom Street.

A 22-year-old man took multiple bullets in his chest. He was found at the bottom of the steps of a property on Folsom Street. Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he died.

The second victim, also a 22-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the back. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian in a private vehicle. He is in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the scene. 17 spent shell casings were found, fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

Police found eight gunshot holes in front door of the property and were piecing together whether the men were inside when the shooting began.

