Officials: 3 men injured after someone fires over a dozen shots outside West Philly convenience store

Three men are recovering after each was shot on the street outside a convenience store in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the 5500 block of Market Street Wednesday evening, just after 7 p.m.

Police responded to the scene, transporting one man to the hospital, while medics took a second man. The third was transported by a private vehicle.

Officials say the men are recovering from the following injuries:

21-year-old man shot in the chest

22-year-old man shot in the shoulder and the leg

31-year-old man shot on the side of his head.

They were all taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and all are listed as stable. Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small stated 14 spent shell casings were found at the scene.,

Police are actively investigating though they say no one is in custody and no weapons have been recovered.

