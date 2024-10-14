River Line train operator killed, several hurt after striking tree in Burlington County

A River Line train operator was killed and more than a dozen passengers were hurt when officials say the train struck a tree early Monday morning.

New Jersey Transit said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound Trenton rail near the Roebling station.

Thirty-six people were aboard the train when officials say it struck a downed tree, killing the train operator and leaving 16 people with minor-to-moderate injuries.

River Line service is currently suspended in both directions between Florence and Trenton.