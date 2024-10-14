Expand / Collapse search

River Line train operator killed, several hurt after striking tree in Burlington County

Updated  October 14, 2024 8:53am EDT
Burlington County
One person is dead and more than a dozen are hurt after an accident on a River Line train early Monday morning.

MANSFIELD, N.J. - A River Line train operator was killed and more than a dozen passengers were hurt when officials say the train struck a tree early Monday morning. 

New Jersey Transit said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on the southbound Trenton rail near the Roebling station. 

Thirty-six people were aboard the train when officials say it struck a downed tree, killing the train operator and leaving 16 people with minor-to-moderate injuries.

River Line service is currently suspended in both directions between Florence and Trenton. 