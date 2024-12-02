Downingtown mom holds toy drive in honor of daughter murdered in road rage incident

With a heartfelt smile on her face, Michelle Boyer wraps a gift donated for her toy drive.

"I love doing this," Michelle said. "Every day I come in, and I wrap."

The pool table in her Downingtown home is covered with toys and boxes from the first toy drive in honor of her daughter Bianca Roberson, who was shot to death by a man in an act of road rage.

"Our first donation I was so excited that you would have thought it was Christmas for me," she laughed.

Bianca was 18 years old and college-bound when she was killed 7 years ago. The driver, David Desper, was later sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

"It just touches my heart. It helps me with my healing as well, knowing that we are helping other children that have been impacted by senseless gun violence," said Michelle, who is holding the toy drive under the Bianca Nikol Merge with Mercy Foundation to benefit children living with her same grief.

"I know it doesn't take away the hurt. It does not take away the loss. But even if it is just for a moment to see them with a smile on their face and feel that their hearts are filled with joy, just to know that people care for them," she said.

Michelle currently has eight families. The goal is 10; 15 at maximum. She is looking for kids 12 and under impacted by gun violence.

"Which would mean grandparents, parents, siblings or someone that was really close to the family," she said.

Michelle says doing this is tough. She also lost her 22-year-old son Mykel suddenly from a health condition 3 and a half years before Bianca was murdered, and two months before Christmas.

"Christmas is very difficult. My kids loved Christmas," she said.

Michelle says she leans on her faith and her supportive and loving husband Curtis to get through each day. And knowing that through Bianca, she can help other kids.

"Knowing I'm doing the things that Bianca would do. She was very selfless. And knowing I am doing these things for her and in honor and memory of her," said Michelle who also says she is grateful to the donors so far.

Donations are being accepted until December 14 and will be delivered to families on the 21st.