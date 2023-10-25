Police offering $20K reward to identify suspect in deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia last month

Philadelphia police are offering a reward to identify a suspect they say was involved in a deadly double shooting last month.

On Wednesday, October 25th, 2023, at about 12:57 A.M., police say two men were found dead after several shots were fired overnight in North Philadelphia.

The shooting victims, ages 35 and 42, were both struck in the head, chest and torso.

Officers found one on the 3900 block of Fairhill Street, and the other a half-block away on the 3900 block of Reese Street.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect pictured below.

Philadelphia Police Department

MORE HEADLINES:

Both were taken to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police say 12 spent shell casings were recovered in total from both scenes.