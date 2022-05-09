Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Camden on Mother's Day
CAMDEN, N.J. - A fire put two dozen people out of their homes in Camden on Sunday.
Fire crews battled the blaze at Myrtle Place Apartments on Myrtle Avenue as it was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.
Charred remains after fire engulfs apartment fire.
The two-story, eight-unit apartment building partially collapsed leaving 12 people displaced, according to officials.
Fire officials surveyed the top apartment's charred remains. A cause is still under investigation.
Officials say no one was injured. Red Cross is helping to find temporary housing for displaced residents.