Dozens displaced after apartment fire in Camden on Mother's Day

A fire put two dozen people out of their homes in Camden on Sunday.

Fire crews battled the blaze at Myrtle Place Apartments on Myrtle Avenue as it was upgraded to a three-alarm fire.

Charred remains after fire engulfs apartment fire.

The two-story, eight-unit apartment building partially collapsed leaving 12 people displaced, according to officials.

Fire officials surveyed the top apartment's charred remains. A cause is still under investigation.

Officials say no one was injured. Red Cross is helping to find temporary housing for displaced residents.