Philadelphians impacted by violence gather for Crime Survivors Speak March on Washington

"When survivors speak, change happens! Let’s go do this!" chanted about fifty people on a bus headed to D.C.

They left Philadelphia on Monday to attend the Crime Survivors Speak March on Washington Tuesday.

"Action, protection and safety. A space to heal," chanted crowds of people.

The focus of the march is on healing, connecting and empowerment.

"The atmosphere was just energetic. It was electrifying and it was so so many people," said Lee West.

He and his wife Kim both attended the event. They joined others fighting for victims' rights.

"Get the experience of meeting people from all over the country who are going through the same thing that I've been, which is losing my daughter to the senseless violence out here," he said.

West lost his beautiful daughter Robin on September 1, 2016. She was 19 years old.

"I miss her. I miss her tremendously," he said.

25-year-old Khalil Wheeler-Weaver was convicted of murdering Robin in Union County.

Investigators say he was a serial killer and was also convicted of killing other women. They say he used dating apps to lure troubled young women.

Robin was from Philadelphia but went to northern Jersey for her birthday. A month after she disappeared, her body was found in a building that had been set on fire.

"Robin was a free spirit, she was an outgoing young lady, full of life and unfortunately, at 19, her life was cut short. It was four days before her 20th birthday," said her father.

Others who attended the march brought along pictures of their loved one. They listened to speakers and held a candle-lighting.

"It's a great deal of sadness but coming together really helped us out," said West.

The march allowed people to speak up for victims and advocate for their families.

"As far as passing bills families need help. They need help with everything that is going on around them. Some of the things that people cannot handle such as trauma care," said West.

He says he will continue to fight for his daughter who wanted to continue her education and become a veterinarian.

"Continue to fight for what is right for these families out here and do what is necessary to make change," he said.