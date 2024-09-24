I-95 double homicide: $10,000 reward offered after 2 men killed in Delaware County

Two men were found dead on a Pennsylvania roadway nearly two weeks ago, and state police are asking for the public's help to solve the case.

Troopers responded to I-95 North in Delaware County on September 13 for an apparent two-vehicle crash partially blocking an exit ramp.

Clinton Martin, 29, was found shot dead in the driver's seat, while 33-year-old Joshua Waltz was then found dead under the same vehicle.

Police say Waltz was standing outside his disabled vehicle when he was struck by Martin's vehicle, which had been dragging along a concrete barrier..

It is still unclear what led to the crash, and how Martin suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the neck.

Martin's family said he was a "lovable guy," and are demanding answers about his death.

"He was a hard worker, he was a gentle giant, he always wanted to see the smile on somebody else’s face, and he would do anything for that smile," said Clinita Martin, his sister. "Somebody knows something, we’re hurting. He had a family."

Pennsylvania State Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information: