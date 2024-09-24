Mail-in ballots now available in Philadelphia: Here's how to get them

article

With Election Day just six weeks away, Philadelphia is striving to give every voter the chance to cast their ballots "easily and securely."

The city's board of elections started printing mail-in ballots for the 2024 Election last week, and are now offering in-person services.

Voters can apply, receive, complete, and return their mail ballot during the same in-person visit from now, until Election Day on November 5.

Where can I get a mail-in ballot?

Board of Elections Office - Room 140 at Philadelphia City Hall:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Satellite Election Offices are also open across Philadelphia for voter registration and in-person mail ballot services:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

You can find a full list of Satellite Election Offices on the City Commissioner's website.

Key dates for mail-in ballots

Voters must request a mail-in or absentee ballot by October 29, and it must be received by the county election office by November 5.

Completed ballots can be returned to your county election office directly, or dropped at designated drop boxes or drop-off locations.

If you miss the October 29 deadline, you can apply for an emergency absentee ballot.

Related article

Am I registered to vote?

Pennsylvania voters can check their voter registration status online with your name or your PennDOT driver’s license or PennDOT ID.

Am I eligible to vote?

To register to vote in Pennsylvania, you must:

Register at least 15 days before the next election.

Be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.

Be a resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which you want to register and vote for at least 30 days before the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the next primary, special, municipal, or general election.

Voters must also register at their residential address.

Related article

When is the last day to register to vote?

Pennsylvania residents must register to vote by October 21.

You can register to vote online, by mail, or at a number of government agencies, including Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Photo License and Driver’s License Centers.

When is Election Day?

Election Day is November 5. Polls will open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.