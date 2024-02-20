Dozens of animals rescued from cockfighting ring held in Bucks County garage

Police and animal welfare workers in Bucks County rescued dozens of animals from a large cockfighting ring that was being held in a two-car garage.

Authorities acting on an anonymous tip responded to a property in Doylestown Sunday and found about 25 people watching a fight between two roosters.

Cesar Cordova-Morales, 21, was arrested after police say he had a satchel filled with items used for cockfighting, including steroids, spurs and cutting instruments.

He is being held at a Bucks County jail on $50,000 bail. Cordova-Morales was the only arrest reported after the cockfighting ring bust.

Animal welfare workers found over 40 roosters, hens and pullets kept in cages and small boxes around the garage, and two others inside a parked car in the driveway.

Authorities say four roosters were found dead in a barrel behind a garage on the property.

Some of the roosters had injuries and deep puncture wounds that authorities believe were from past fights. Investigators say they found razor-sharp metal blades at the property that are used to tie onto the rooster's legs to "inflict maximum harm to their opponents."

"It is hard to believe that people can be so cruel as to raise and fight animals to the death for amusement and personal gain," BCSPCA executive director Linda Reider said. ". "We will remain tireless in our efforts to bring those responsible to justice while we care for these injured and abused animals."

President of Animal Wellness Action Wayne Pacelle called cockfighting "a barbaric and sickening spectator sport." The organization suggested that more arrests linked to the cockfighting ring bust are expected.