Woman poked in the eyes, punched to the ground in violent North Philadelphia robbery: police

article

A woman was attacked from behind in yet another instance of unprovoked Philadelphia violence, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

Police say the 28-year-old was walking on the 700 block of Uber Street earlier this month when a man punched her on the side of her face.

He then started poking her in the eyes with his fingers and punching her on the ground, according to authorities.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspect fled after the victim handed over her phone.

Police have not said how severe the victim's injuries were.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.