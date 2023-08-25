2 dead, 3 injured as more than 130 shots ring out in 2 Philadelphia shootings Wednesday night

Streets, vehicles and evens homes were left riddled with bullets after another night of deadly violence terrorized Philadelphia residents in two separate neighborhoods.

Police say a double shooting, then triple shooting erupted just hours apart Thursday killing 2 people and injuring another three.

Officers responded to the first shooting to find a 19-year-old fatally shot five times at the intersection of 3rd and Montrose streets around 5:30 p.m.

A second victim, also 19 years old, arrived at a local hospital with one gunshot wound to the leg. He is in stable condition.

More than 75 shots were fired, striking four vehicles and five homes in what police described as the "quieter" Queen Village neighborhood.

Police say the vehicles were unattended, but adults and children were inside the homes when bullets came through the windows.

'We're lucky no one inside these properties was struck or injured," Chief Small said.

It is believed that the deceased victim was the target of suspects, who may have fled in a silver or light-colored sedan.

Just a few hours later, a second deadly shooting erupted between two groups on 7th and Daly streets in South Philadelphia.

Three men were struck by gunfire as more than 60 shots were exchanged during the shootout.

A 37-year-old man, who police believe was the target, died from his injuries. Two other victims, 21 and 22, are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting at this time.