DPW: Daycare evacuated after car crashes into pole, strikes gas line in Mayfair

A daycare has been evacuated and streets are blocked off in Mayfair after a crash involving a car and a pole, according to the city's Department of Public Works.

According to authorities, the car crashed at 10: 52 a.m. near Frankford and Cottman Avenues.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the crash and spotted the damaged car in front of the Hertz car rental on the 7200 block of Frankford Avenue.

When the driver hit the pole, it struck a gas line, officials say.

About 60 students at the unnamed daycare were evacuated, according to authorities.

Public Works says the gas has been shut off.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

