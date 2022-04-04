Expand / Collapse search

1 person in critical condition after car crashes into tree in West Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Police are investigating after one person was injured when a tree crashed into a tree in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - At least one person is in the hospital in critical condition after a car hit a tree in West Philadelphia, authorities say. 

The incident happened at N 48th Street and Lancaster Avenue, according to investigators. 

Police are still working to determine what caused the crash. 

A car is totaled and one person is in critical condition after it crashed into a tree in West Philadelphia, police say. 

No further details have been released. 

