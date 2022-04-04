1 person in critical condition after car crashes into tree in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - At least one person is in the hospital in critical condition after a car hit a tree in West Philadelphia, authorities say.
The incident happened at N 48th Street and Lancaster Avenue, according to investigators.
Police are still working to determine what caused the crash.
No further details have been released.
