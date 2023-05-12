Drexel Hill residents angry as they find anti-Semitic flyers in yards, street signs

A Delaware County community in outrage over anti-Semitic signs, posted on Upper Darby stop signs, sidewalks and yards. Police are looking for whoever is responsible for planting the hate-filled messages.

"There was a little brochure pamphlet thing. And, it shocked me," Upper Darby resident Edwin Raynor said.

Raynor calls whoever dropped a postcard he found in his driveway promoting white power cowards. Down the street, along both Huey Avenue and Irvington Roads, swastika stickers were found on street signs and some mailboxes.

"When I read it, it was kind of cowardice that someone would just put it in the driveway," Raynor remarked.

Many of his neighbors got the postcards, too. The content FOX 29 is keeping covered, but the literature directs people to a website with the messaging. Upper Darby police say they fielded a handful of calls from concerned residents.

"When you see stuff like this, what goes through your mind?" asked FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

"There’s a lot of good people who live in the area. I think it gives a bad name to the town," resident Bill Ryan said. "It’s pretty sad."

"Looks like someone is trying to rile up some folks and cause something negative, especially with all the turmoil going on right now," resident Prince Bhatti said.

Upper Darby’s Police Superintendent said no one should accept or condone this type of hate speech. They are asking residents to look at their doorbell camera video to identify who is behind the campaign.

"We have a lot of families, a lot of kids. A very diverse community here, in Drexel Hill and one of the last things we need is this type of hatred and bigotry," Raynor said.