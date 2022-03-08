Driver, 18, shot and killed inside car in Oxford Circle Tuesday morning

article

An 18-year-old man has died after police say he was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a car Tuesday morning in Oxford Circle.

The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. near Levick Street, Castor Avenue, and Loretto Street.

Police say officers responded to the 6400 block of Loretto Street and found the victim inside of a vehicle that had crashed into a home.

The victim was suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and leg and was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he later died.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that the victim was at a traffic light on Levick Street when a dark SUV pulled up alongside his vehicle. Someone inside the SUV then fired multiple shots at the victim, fatally wounding him.

The victim’s car continued down the street where it eventually came to a stop after striking a home.

No arrest has been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter