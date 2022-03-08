Police: Man dead after more than 30 shots fired at him inside car in Strawberry Mansion

Police in Philadelphia are calling a Tuesday morning fatal shooting in Strawberry Mansion an "execution."

Authorities say officers responded to numerous calls for gunshots on the 1900 block of North 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m.

According to police, they found a man in the driver's seat of a Hyundai Sedan. The vehicle was parked, but the engine was still running, authorities say.

RELATED: At least 8 killed, multiple injured in Philadelphia during violent weekend in the city, police say

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the victim was shot multiple times in the head, face and torso.

According to authorities, ballistic evidence shows at least 31 shots were fired from two separate semi-automatic weapons.

Police say the car the victim was found in was struck more than 15 times, with most of the bullet holes in the driver's side window and door. There were also bullet holes in the front, rear and passenger sides of the car, Small told FOX 29.

"It appears that the shooters were firing into this vehicle from every direction," Small said.

The car is registered to a woman from North Philadelphia and the victim's identity is unknown at this time, police say.

RELATED: Video of deadly officer-involved shooting of Philadelphia 12-year-old "very telling," sources says

"It appears that our shooters walked right up to this vehicle, fired multiple shots, so this appears to be an execution due to the fact that the car was hit so many times and this victim is hit so many times in his head, face and his torso," Small said.

___

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter