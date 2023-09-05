Driver charged in death of girl, 7, who fell from truck bed in Montgomery County: DA

article

A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after authorities say a 7-year-old girl fatally fell from the bed of his truck during a joyride with other children last month in Plymouth Township.

It's alleged that on Aug. 22 Andres Marin was driving a 1996 Subaru Sambar with five children between the ages of 6-12 in the truck bed when one of the kids fell out near Jolly and Harvard roads.

It's believed that Marin stopped the truck and brought the girl, identified in police documents as SK, and to her parent's house where Marin drove the girl and her father to a local hospital.

Police later went to Marin's home in Plymouth where he allowed detectives to search the Subaru and his garage where he removed his bloodstained clothes after coming home from the hospital.

Interviews from an affidavit of the four other children who were in the truck at the time of the incident alleged that the children asked Marin, a neighbor, for a ride in the truck while playing outside.

Marin agreed, according to the affidavit, and drove around the neighborhood with the children in the truck bed. It's believed that the 7-year-old was leaning over the edge of the truck when she fell.

At least two of the children interviewed in the affidavit recalled feeling a "bump" just after the child fell from the truck.

Doorbell camera referenced by police in the affidavit shows Marin pick-up the child and place her in the truck bed before driving to the child's parents house.

Police said any child less than 18-years-old is "prohibited from occupying the bed of a pick-up truck while on a roadway."

"By allowing five children, all under the age of 18 years of age to be passengers in the open bed of his pick-up, Marin committed an unlawful act which ultimately placed five children in danger and moreover caused the death of the 7-year-old," police wrote in an affidavit.

Marin faces charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other offenses.