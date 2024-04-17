Driver charged in wrong way drunk driving crash on I-95 that killed nursing student

article

An accused drunk driver has been charged in a deadly wrong way crash on I-95 in Philadelphia that killed a young nursing student.

David Bonilla, 44, was allegedly driving against traffic on the northbound side of I-95 early Sunday morning when he crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The crash killed a 21-year-old driver who was later identified by family members as Thaduba Turay, a third-year nursing student at Cheyney University.

Family members told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that Thaduba was headed to work from Cheyney University when she was killed in the crash.

Her family has since launched a fundraiser in her name.

Investigators later concluded that Bonilla, a Philadelphia resident, was under the influence of alcohol when the deadly crash happened.

Bonilla faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and recklessly endangering another person. His bail was set at $750,000.