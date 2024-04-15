Expand / Collapse search

Young woman killed by wrong-way driver in DUI crash on I-95: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  April 15, 2024 7:18am EDT
A wrong way crash on I-95 over the weekend killed a 21-year-old woman, and police say the driver was under the influence.

PHILADELPHIA - A 21-year-old woman is dead after police say a drunk driver crashed into her head-on after driving the wrong way.

The fatal crash happened on I-95 near Packer Avenue and Front Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police say the woman was driving in the northbound lanes when she was hit head-on by another vehicle driving the wrong way.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police say he was under the influence of alcohol during the crash, and will face several charges.