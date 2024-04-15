Young woman killed by wrong-way driver in DUI crash on I-95: police
PHILADELPHIA - A 21-year-old woman is dead after police say a drunk driver crashed into her head-on after driving the wrong way.
The fatal crash happened on I-95 near Packer Avenue and Front Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.
Pennsylvania State Police say the woman was driving in the northbound lanes when she was hit head-on by another vehicle driving the wrong way.
The driver, a 44-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.
Police say he was under the influence of alcohol during the crash, and will face several charges.