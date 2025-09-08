Driver dies after slamming into barrier on I-95 in Bensalem: State Police

The Brief A 65-year-old driver died after slamming into a barrier on I-95 in Bensalem early Monday morning. Two other drivers, a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, were also involved in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



A 65-year-old driver was killed after Pennsylvania State Police say he slammed into a barrier on I-95 in Bensalem early Monday morning.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Troopers were called to the area of mile marker 37.8 in Bensalem Township for reports of a vehicle crash.

Investigators say a 65-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2008 Ford Fusion died after slamming into the center median.

Two other drivers, a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, were also involved in the crash, according to state police.

A stretch of I-95 was closed immediately after the deadly crash and reopened hours later.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to state police.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office will determine the manner of death.