Expand / Collapse search

Driver dies after slamming into barrier on I-95 in Bensalem: State Police

By
Published  September 8, 2025 12:30pm EDT
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A 65-year-old driver died after slamming into a barrier on I-95 in Bensalem early Monday morning.
    • Two other drivers, a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, were also involved in the crash.
    • The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

BENSALEM, Pa. - A 65-year-old driver was killed after Pennsylvania State Police say he slammed into a barrier on I-95 in Bensalem early Monday morning.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Troopers were called to the area of mile marker 37.8 in Bensalem Township for reports of a vehicle crash. 

Investigators say a 65-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2008 Ford Fusion died after slamming into the center median. 

Two other drivers, a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, were also involved in the crash, according to state police.

A stretch of I-95 was closed immediately after the deadly crash and reopened hours later.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to state police.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office will determine the manner of death.

Bucks CountyNews