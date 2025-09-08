Driver dies after slamming into barrier on I-95 in Bensalem: State Police
BENSALEM, Pa. - A 65-year-old driver was killed after Pennsylvania State Police say he slammed into a barrier on I-95 in Bensalem early Monday morning.
What we know:
Pennsylvania State Troopers were called to the area of mile marker 37.8 in Bensalem Township for reports of a vehicle crash.
Investigators say a 65-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2008 Ford Fusion died after slamming into the center median.
Two other drivers, a 43-year-old man and a 68-year-old man, were also involved in the crash, according to state police.
A stretch of I-95 was closed immediately after the deadly crash and reopened hours later.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to state police.
The Bucks County Coroner's Office will determine the manner of death.