Police: Driver sought in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run ditched bloodstained hoodie under parked car

Authorities are searching for the driver of a speeding Tesla who they say struck and killed a pedestrian crossing the street Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1700 block of Hunting Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run crash.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reports an unidentified man, believed to be in his 30s, was found suffering from head trauma and pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police the victim was crossing Hunting Park Avenue when he was struck by a red 2022 Teslas that kept driving and turned right on Clarissa Street.

A red 2022 Tesla believed to have sustained damage in a deadly hit-and-run was found by police blocks away from the crash.

Investigators believe the Tesla was driving at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the pedestrian, knocking him out of his shoe and launching his body about 200 feet.

Police later found the Tesla with heavy front-end damage abandoned on Clarissa Street. A bloodstained white hoodie believed to belong to the driver was found underneath a nearby parked car.

Small said the vehicle may have been stolen and not yet reported, but it is registered to an address in New Jersey.