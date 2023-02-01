Juveniles wanted for firing gel ball gun inside Bucks County theater as part of challenge, police say

article

A social media challenge caused quite the scare in Bucks County Tuesday night as police urge parents to take action.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired from a BB gun at the Regal Cinema on Easton Road in Warrington around 8 p.m.

The manager told police two juveniles went into a theater and shot a BB gun while a movie was being played. It is unknown how many people were in the theater at the time.

It was later discovered the gun was an Orbeez-style gun that shoots gel-filled balls.

Police say this isn't the first of these incident in the area, and that they are connected to a social media challenge that involves shooting random people with gel ball guns as they watch a movie.

"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE speak with your children and teens about the dangers associated with this," Warrington Police said. "Many of these gel ball guns can appear realistic and can easily be mistaken for posing a real threat."

Police are looking for the juveniles, who reportedly fled in a car waiting outside the theater.



