Expand / Collapse search

Driver hailed as hero after students safely escape school bus fire in South Jersey

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  April 18, 2024 9:35am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

10 students, driver evacuate as school bus goes up in flames

A school bus was devoured by flames in Cape May County. All 10 students and the driver got off without injury.

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A raging school bus fire miraculously ended with no injuries, and school officials say it's all thanks to a heroic bus driver.

Fire crews responded as the school bus went up in flames on the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County Wednesday afternoon.

Ten Ocean City Intermediate School students were on their way home from school at the time, and were all evacuated safely.

Related

Video captures incredible moment Taco Bell manager saves baby in Bucks County
article

Video captures incredible moment Taco Bell manager saves baby in Bucks County

A mother's worst nightmare unfolded at a local Taco Bell this weekend, but luckily an employee's heroic actions saved the day!

School officials say the driver acted quickly when she noticed a problem, and all the students calmly followed her directions.

"She was a true hero and showed the utmost care for our students, making sure they were all out of harm’s way after exiting the bus," School Business Administrator Timothy E. Kelley said.

The school district also thanks first responders for their dedication to their community.

The cause of the fire, which took about two hours to extinguish, is still under investigation.