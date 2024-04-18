Driver hailed as hero after students safely escape school bus fire in South Jersey

A raging school bus fire miraculously ended with no injuries, and school officials say it's all thanks to a heroic bus driver.

Fire crews responded as the school bus went up in flames on the Garden State Parkway in Cape May County Wednesday afternoon.

Ten Ocean City Intermediate School students were on their way home from school at the time, and were all evacuated safely.

School officials say the driver acted quickly when she noticed a problem, and all the students calmly followed her directions.

"She was a true hero and showed the utmost care for our students, making sure they were all out of harm’s way after exiting the bus," School Business Administrator Timothy E. Kelley said.

The school district also thanks first responders for their dedication to their community.

The cause of the fire, which took about two hours to extinguish, is still under investigation.