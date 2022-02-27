Driver in custody after deadly hit-and-run in Lawndale overnight
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run overnight in Lawndale.
A man in his 20s was struck and killed near Oxford and Longshore Avenues, according to police.
A driver involved in the incident initially left the vehicle that struck the man at the scene. The driver returned a short time later and police arrested him.
Investigators are trying to determine if another car also hit the man.
