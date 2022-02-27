Expand / Collapse search

Driver in custody after deadly hit-and-run in Lawndale overnight

A person is in custody after a deadly hit-and-run in Lawndale.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run overnight in Lawndale. 

A man in his 20s was struck and killed near Oxford and Longshore Avenues, according to police.

A driver involved in the incident initially left the vehicle that struck the man at the scene. The driver returned a short time later and police arrested him. 

Investigators are trying to determine if another car also hit the man. 

