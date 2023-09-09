Driver killed after hitting vehicle then building in West Philadelphia, police say
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A West Philadelphia intersection was the scene of a deadly accident after a car struck another vehicle and a building.
The accident happened on the 4700 block of Kingsessing Avenue Saturday night, about 7:30, according to authorities.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, and a passenger, were reportedly speeding near the intersection when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It then hit a parked vehicle and struck a home.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. The passenger was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed as stable.
Officials say the home sustained minor structural damage and L&I were on scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Crash Investigation Division.