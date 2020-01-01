Driver rescued from car after crashing into delivery truck in North Philadelphia

article

A driver is hospitalized after officials say they slammed into a delivery truck in North Philadelphia on New Year's Day.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at East Erie Avenue and D Street.

Officials said the victim was removed from the vehicle and transported to Temple University Hospital about 30 minutes later.

No word yet on the victim's condition or the cause of the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP