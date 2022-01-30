Driver sought after pedestrian struck, injured in Bensalem

article

Police in Bensalem are searching for a driver allegedly connected to a hit-and-run incident.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Knights and Dunksferry Roads.

Police say the vehicle struck the pedestrian as he was crossing Knights Road.

The vehicle fled the scene towards Street Road before making a right onto Street Road. It traveled to State Road where it made a left northbound on State Road and crossed into the Croydon/Bristol area, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

The vehicle involved in the incident is described as a silver four-door sedan with possible front end damage and a broken windshield.

If you have information about a possible striking vehicle or driver, you can submit an anonymous tip or contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.



