Driver sought in Gloucester Township hit-and-run that left pedestrian 'seriously injured'

Published  June 20, 2024 1:09pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Investigators are searching for a dark-colored SUV with possible front-end damage left behind from the collision.

GLOUCESTER TWP, N.J. - Authorities in Gloucester Township are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say left a pedestrian seriously injured. 

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Erial Road near Blackwood-Clementon Road, according to authorities.

The pedestrian, who has not been pubically identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash should contact the Gloucester Township Police Department.