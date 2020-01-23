Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash in Sicklerville

Authorities are looking for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Sicklerville.

Police say a man was struck and killed while walking on Williamstown Road near the Atlantic City Expressway bridge around 10:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to an a local hospital where he died.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley was on the scene Thursday morning and before sunlight, he witnessed several pedestrians walking up the busy road in dark clothing. He noted that they were hard to see.

One man was commuting on his way to work he told FOX 29.

"I usually just come along down the path," Tyrone Stanton explained to Steve Keeley. "That was why I stopped right there, I couldn't what was going on at all."

Advertisement

FOX 29's Steve Keeley also noted that the road is traveled with significant traffic including large busses and trucks.

He also noticed there were no sidewalks for pedestrians, which makes it especially dangerous for anyone walking alongside the road.

Anyone with information about this accident is urged to contact Winslow Police Dept. at 609-567-0700.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP