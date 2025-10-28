Driver speeds through red light to flee traffic stop causing crash in Society Hill: police

The Brief A driver sped through a red light in Society Hill, causing a crash. The incident involved a large SUV and resulted in significant property damage. The driver, Terrence Williams, faces multiple charges.



A weekend crash in Society Hill has left neighbors and cyclists calling for safer streets.

Crash details emerge

What we know:

The crash occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the intersection of 5th and Spruce Streets.

Terrence Williams, 43 | PPD

Philadelphia police say the driver, 43-year-old Terrence Williams, sped through a red light using the bike lane after fleeing a traffic stop.

Home surveillance video captured the large SUV going sideways down Spruce Street, damaging five cars and causing property damage.

Joshua Grossman, a college student, witnessed the crash while in an Uber and shared dashcam footage with 5th Square Advocacy.

The video, showing the SUV getting T-boned by a sedan, has been widely shared on social media.

Community calls for action

What they're saying:

Cycling advocates and residents are demanding stronger protection for bike lanes on Spruce Street.

Rob Brown, a member of 5th Square Advocacy, expressed dismay at the speed of the vehicle in the bike lane.

Joseph Piscitello, a Society Hill resident, suggested that physical barricades could prevent such incidents.

Richard Herskovitz, who has lived on the block for decades, emphasized the need for measures to reduce speeding.

"Speed was the issue and you can clearly see from this that speed is the issue and we need some public service way to getting speed down if we can," said Herskovitz.

Police said Williams had outstanding warrants and now faces several charges including hindering apprehension and criminal mischief.