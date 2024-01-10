Expand / Collapse search
Drivers warned to abide by road closure amid storm cleanup: 'Don't be like Tom'

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WEST GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - "Don’t be like Tom," police in one Chester County township warned drivers as cleanup begins following Tuesday's wicked storm.

The West Goshen Township Police Department posted a photo of a Jeep caught in the middle of the road on top of a downed tree.

Police say the road was closed, but "Tom" decided to drive around the barricades, cones and caution tape anyway.

"Tom struck the reason the road is closed."

No one was hurt in the crash, and police say the driver's name is not actually "Tom."

However, they are urging drivers to respect all road closures, and stay safe! 