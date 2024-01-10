Daring water rescue caught on camera as dangerous floodwaters flow through Pennsylvania

One lucky man is safe and sound thanks to the bravery and quick actions of rescue crews.

His truck became overwhelmed by floodwaters when dangerous rain and wind battered the Delware Valley for several hours Tuesday.

Rescue crews found the man and his truck between Maple and Zucksville Road in Forks Township in Pennsylvania's Northhampton County.

Related article

The daring rescue was caught on video as crews waded through turbulent and dangerous floodwaters.

They used a small boat to rescue the man, and bring him to safety.