Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
4
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Wind Advisory
until WED 6:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Daring water rescue caught on camera as dangerous floodwaters flow through Pennsylvania

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:35AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Crews rescue man from floodwaters amid Pennsylvania storm

The daring rescue was caught on video as crews used a small boat to bring the man to safety.

FORKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One lucky man is safe and sound thanks to the bravery and quick actions of rescue crews.

His truck became overwhelmed by floodwaters when dangerous rain and wind battered the Delware Valley for several hours Tuesday.

Rescue crews found the man and his truck between Maple and Zucksville Road in Forks Township in Pennsylvania's Northhampton County.

The daring rescue was caught on video as crews waded through turbulent and dangerous floodwaters.

They used a small boat to rescue the man, and bring him to safety.