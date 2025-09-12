Dryer determined cause of fatal rowhome fire in Port Richmond: officials

The Brief A dryer was determined as the cause of a fatal fire in Philadelphia, according to fire officials. Police said the victim is a 67-year-old man. Two other men who lived in the home are recovering from the devastating incident.



The Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s office said the cause of a fatal rowhome fire in Port Richmond Thursday night was a dryer.

What we know:

Philadelphia Police said the victim is a 67-year-old man but have not released his identity.

Loved ones told FOX 29 on scene the victim’s name is Casimir Strzalka and many people called him "Caz" for short. The two other men living in the home told FOX 29 they are not related but Strzalka considered them his nephews.

Firefighters rescued the victim and a second man out of the smoke-filled home on Thursday night. A third man was already out of the home when firefighters arrived. The two pulled out of the home were taken to the hospital, but sadly one was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Philadelphia Fire Department said it took about half an hour to get the fire under control and firefighters located the fire in the basement.

What they're saying:

"I knew him since you know we were kids. I lived here my whole life and so did he," said neighbor Margaret Murat.

"The whole neighborhood was filled with smoke the fire engines, flying up and down the street," said neighbor Sonny Buhalo. "[Firefighters] broke the top windows out, ripped the awning down, start throwing things out of the house so they could get in there."

The Fire Marshal’s Office also said the belongings in the home did not contribute to the cause of the fire or get in the way of rescue operations.