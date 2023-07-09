DUI suspect bit police dog, injured Delaware troopers while resisting arrest: police

article

A man's alleged attempt to evade arrest left two state troopers and their K9 injured on the job in Wilmington this weekend.

Police say the speeding stop took a violent turn when the suspect unexpectedly got out of his car and refused to follow commands in a parking lot near Philadelphia Pike.

The suspect, identified as Jamal Wing, is accused of fighting back against arrest, biting a police dog multiple times.

The smell of alcohol on his breath and signs of impairment were also witnessed by troopers at the scene, according to authorities.

He was eventually taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where police say he assaulted a trooper.

Two troopers, along with K9 Mako, were injured during the arrest and required medical attention.

Wing was treated for injuries he sustained from resisting arrest, then transported to police headquarters. He is charged with assault on police officer, assault first degree on law enforcement animal, driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest with force or violence and related offenses.