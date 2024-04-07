Expand / Collapse search

E-Z Pass scam targeting Pennsylvania Turnpike drivers for overdue tolls

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 7, 2024 7:20pm EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Cash and E-Z Pass signs at the New Jersey Turnpike. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

PENNSYLVANIAnews - Pennsylvania Turnpike officials are warning E-Z Pass users of a recent phishing scam, and how to avoid it.

Texts requesting personal financial information are being sent to E-Z Pass account holders to settle outstanding toll amounts.

Urgent requests from "PA Turnpike Toll Services" threaten late fees if the overdue balance isn't settled, according to the PA Turnpike Commission.

Officials say similar scams have been reported by toll agencies across the country over the past several days.

They are urging customers not to click links from unsolicited texts, email or similar messages. 

E-Z Pass account holders can safely check their accounts using the official PA Turnpike E-Z Pass website, or PA Toll Pay app.