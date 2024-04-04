Scammer caught moments before collecting $20,000 from elderly couple in Egg Harbor Township: police

A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged after police say he planned to scam an elderly couple out of $20,000 Tuesday in Egg Harbor Township.

Officers responded to a home in Harbor Woods at 5 p.m. after a woman called to report that her elderly parents, both in their 80s, had been scammed out of $20,000 and that the person who had scammed them was on their way to their home to collect the cash.

The suspect told the elderly couple that they were from the FBI.

Upon arrival, police say there was a vehicle outside the home that started to drive off.

However, once the victims alerted that the man was there to collect money from them, Egg Harbor Township Officer Gavin Pullan was able to stop the vehicle.

They identified the driver as Vamshihar Katikreddy, 25, of Jersey City.

According to police, Katikreddy repeatedly changed his reasoning for why he was in the area.

Katikreddy was taken into custody and charged with theft by deception, impersonation of a law enforcement officer, and conspiracy. He was placed in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Preliminary investigation had revealed that Katikreddy is not a U.S. citizen.

Katikreddy has since been released from the Atlantic County Justice Facility and is awaiting a court hearing.

Egg Harbor Township Police warn folks of scams in the following statement:

"Please take this opportunity to talk with your loved ones about these types of scams. Legitimate law enforcement agencies will never ask for anyone to provide large sums of cash for any reason. With more personal information and banking being held online, be sure to not provide remote access to your network or cell phone. Emails from what appear to be legitimate companies may not be legitimate. Do not ever click on a link from an unsolicited email. These scams for large sums of money have been more commonplace. Thank you for helping us to serve you better."