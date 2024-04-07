Armed group sought for invading, robbing home with teens inside: Delaware state police

A home invasion in Sussex County this weekend sparked an investigation by Delaware State Police.

Officers say a group of at least five armed suspects broke into a home on the 6900 block of Sharptown Road in Laurel just after midnight Saturday.

Two teenagers were inside the home at the time.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspects ransacked the home, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.