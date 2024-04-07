Armed group sought for invading, robbing home with teens inside: Delaware state police
LAUREL, Del. - A home invasion in Sussex County this weekend sparked an investigation by Delaware State Police.
Officers say a group of at least five armed suspects broke into a home on the 6900 block of Sharptown Road in Laurel just after midnight Saturday.
Two teenagers were inside the home at the time.
The suspects ransacked the home, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police.